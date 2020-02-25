Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CI Financial (CIX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CI Financial (TSE: CIX) recently:

2/18/2020 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

2/18/2020 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

2/18/2020 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

2/11/2020 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$25.00.

Shares of CIX stock traded down C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,569. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.92. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of C$17.71 and a 52 week high of C$25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54.

Get CI Financial Corp alerts:

In other news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.72, for a total value of C$51,835.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$438,126.06. Also, Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.72, for a total value of C$207,907.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,514,399.33. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,526.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.