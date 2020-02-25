Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allstate (ALL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allstate (NYSE: ALL) recently:

2/7/2020 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $124.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $116.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $128.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Allstate is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The shares of Allstate Corporation have outperformed the industry, year to date. The company is poised to grow on the back of its solid property and liability segment. A number of initiatives undertaken by Allstate to improve profitability in its auto segment are now driving growth. A strong balance sheet and intelligent capital management are the other positives. Some acquisitions made recently should provide diversification benefits and aid its inorganic growth. Increasing net investment income is another positive. Its growing service business provides diversified revenue stream. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings being revised upward over the last seven days. However, it is exposed to catastrophe losses, owing to the large property insurance business. Escalating expenses might weigh on margins.”

1/17/2020 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALL traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $92.24 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.0% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Allstate by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

