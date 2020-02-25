Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lenovo Group (LNVGY)

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS: LNVGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2020 – Lenovo Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/21/2020 – Lenovo Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2020 – Lenovo Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/6/2020 – Lenovo Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Lenovo Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

OTCMKTS:LNVGY traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. 142,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,985. Lenovo Group Limited has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

