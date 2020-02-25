Analysts Set $17.50 Price Target for Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Shares of Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Centogene an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Centogene alerts:

CNTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTG. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

CNTG stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Centogene has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($14.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.13) by $4.68. The company had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Centogene will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centogene (CNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.