Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 25th (1COV, ADM, BDRBF, BEZ, CSN, DLG, DPSGY, FTI, GAIA, GLJ)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 25th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $1.40 price target on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Chesnara (LON:CSN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €91.00 ($105.81) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its reduce rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Saga (LON:SAGA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €150.00 ($174.42) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT). Peel Hunt issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,407 ($18.51) price target on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €113.00 ($131.40) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $800.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

