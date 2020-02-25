Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 25th (CBT, EGO, EPAM, GOOGL, HCSG, LIN, MMSI, RVNC, SBFG, SHAK)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 25th:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cabot’s profits declined year over year in first-quarter fiscal 2020. Adjusted earnings and sales missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is committed toward boosting its specialty compounds business globally. It is also likely to gain from the NSCC carbon plant buyout. The company is focused on boosting shareholders’ value. However, intense competition and weak demand are affecting prices in China. A challenging price environment in Europe and China is expected to persist in the near term. Adding to the woes is the uncertainty surrounding the impact of coronavirus outbreak in China. Weak automotive production in Europe and China is hurting the company's volumes. A slowdown in the transportation and industrial end markets is also hurting the Performance Chemicals segment. High debt level is another concern.”

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $260.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EPAM Systems reported solid fourth-quarter results. The company is benefiting from growth across all industry verticals and geographies. Digital transformation, focus on customer engagement and product development are key catalysts. Moreover, deeper insights into AI, machine learning and analytics are an upside. Increase in demand in the second half of the quarter coupled with stronger performance from a few of its acquired companies drove results. Strong performance of its Financial Services segment, driven by rising demand within FinTech, payments, and insurance, is also a key driver. The company also incurred foreign exchange benefit due to the strengthening of Russian ruble. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, slowdown in European banking demand is a dampener.”

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $1,850.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,650.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Independent Research GmbH.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

