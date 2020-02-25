Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 25th (ABTX, ACIA, ADES, ADTN, AG, ALFVY, AMSSY, ANAT, AON, AOSL)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 25th:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

AON (NYSE:AON) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a buy rating.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

