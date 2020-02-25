Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BAE Systems (BA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BAE Systems (LON: BA):

2/24/2020 – BAE Systems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 576 ($7.58).

2/21/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.19). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 710 ($9.34). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 685 ($9.01). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/17/2020 – BAE Systems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/7/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 730 ($9.60). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 705 ($9.27). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – BAE Systems was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 760 ($10.00) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 550 ($7.23).

1/24/2020 – BAE Systems was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating.

1/23/2020 – BAE Systems was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 615 ($8.09).

1/23/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – BAE Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

1/21/2020 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/17/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – BAE Systems was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 715 ($9.41) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 700 ($9.21).

1/7/2020 – BAE Systems was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 600 ($7.89).

1/7/2020 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 685 ($9.01).

Shares of LON:BA traded down GBX 19.80 ($0.26) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 639.80 ($8.42). The stock had a trading volume of 7,726,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 635.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 581.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.61%.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

