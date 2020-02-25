Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Crocs (CROX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX):

2/24/2020 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/24/2020 – Crocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Crocs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/15/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Crocs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.

12/31/2019 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/27/2019 – Crocs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CL King. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. 1,033,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,662. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,973.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

