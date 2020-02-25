Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Persimmon (PSN)

Persimmon (LON: PSN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/21/2020 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/20/2020 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,830 ($37.23) to GBX 3,630 ($47.75). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,893 ($38.06) to GBX 3,128 ($41.15). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Persimmon had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,310 ($43.54) price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,250 ($42.75) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,670 ($35.12).

2/4/2020 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 3,096 ($40.73) to GBX 3,275 ($43.08). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Persimmon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/16/2020 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/15/2020 – Persimmon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,386 ($31.39) to GBX 3,096 ($40.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Persimmon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/7/2020 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON PSN traded down GBX 97 ($1.28) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,087 ($40.61). The company had a trading volume of 1,417,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Persimmon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,010.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,457.88.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

