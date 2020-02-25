Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tripadvisor (TRIP)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/18/2020 – Tripadvisor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2020 – Tripadvisor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Tripadvisor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

2/13/2020 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to . They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Tripadvisor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/13/2020 – Tripadvisor is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Tripadvisor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Tripadvisor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TripAdvisor’s focus on new initiatives and strength in the Experiences & Dining segment are positives. Further, its expanding footprint in the international restaurant reservation space and improved cost-control methods are tailwinds. However, TripAdvisor is suffering from sluggishness in the Hotels, Media & Platform segment. We note that this particular segment accounts for majority of the total revenues but ongoing challenges in it are hurting the top-line growth. Also, weakness in TripAdvisor’s Other segment is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Further, continuous decline in average monthly unique visitor base is a headwind. Furthermore, mounting marketing expenses are risks. “

1/14/2020 – Tripadvisor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,772. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90.

Get Tripadvisor Inc alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,254 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,541 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,907 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.