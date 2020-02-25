Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ARC Resources (ARX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ARC Resources (TSE: ARX) in the last few weeks:

2/13/2020 – ARC Resources was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2020 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$10.00.

2/7/2020 – ARC Resources was given a new C$9.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – ARC Resources had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

1/10/2020 – ARC Resources was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – ARC Resources was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – ARC Resources was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

ARX traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. ARC Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$5.37 and a 1 year high of C$10.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -750.00%.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

