Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Halma (HLMA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Halma (LON: HLMA) recently:

2/19/2020 – Halma is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set an “add” rating and a GBX 2,350 ($30.91) price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Halma had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Halma had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Halma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/27/2020 – Halma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/20/2020 – Halma is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,030 ($26.70) price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Halma was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,900 ($24.99).

Shares of HLMA opened at GBX 2,145 ($28.22) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,158.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,030.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. Halma plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74). The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

