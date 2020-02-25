Analyzing YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) & Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares YayYo and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YayYo N/A N/A N/A Proofpoint -14.67% -8.73% -2.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for YayYo and Proofpoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YayYo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Proofpoint 0 4 18 0 2.82

YayYo currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,447.62%. Proofpoint has a consensus price target of $145.59, suggesting a potential upside of 24.99%. Given YayYo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe YayYo is more favorable than Proofpoint.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of YayYo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YayYo and Proofpoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YayYo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Proofpoint $888.19 million 7.48 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -161.78

YayYo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proofpoint.

Summary

YayYo beats Proofpoint on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YayYo

YayYo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

