Anchor (ANCT) One Day Volume Tops $37,327.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Anchor has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and $37,327.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00008517 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.02523922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00210191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00036536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00127710 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Anchor Token Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,248 tokens. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io.

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.