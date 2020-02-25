Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Investec cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.