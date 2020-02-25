Ankr Price Reaches $0.0021 (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Bittrex, KuCoin and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00047180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00492285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $624.69 or 0.06508868 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00060796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00026809 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005143 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr's official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bitinka, Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bithumb, Bgogo, Upbit, CoinExchange, Binance DEX, Bittrex, BitMax, Bilaxy, Coinall, Coinone, Sistemkoin, ABCC, KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

