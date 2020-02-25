ANON Achieves Market Cap of $83,897.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. ANON has a market cap of $83,897.00 and approximately $76.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ANON has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.02760953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00218291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00038197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00135477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

