Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ANFGY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Antofagasta has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $12.56.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

