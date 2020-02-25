ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised ANZ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ANZ in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

ANZBY opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. ANZ has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

