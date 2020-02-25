AO World PLC (LON:AO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AO World PLC (LON:AO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 141 ($1.85).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AO shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of AO World stock opened at GBX 70.60 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19. The company has a market cap of $337.43 million and a PE ratio of -28.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.97. AO World has a 1-year low of GBX 56.70 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 118.40 ($1.56).

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

