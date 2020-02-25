Apex (CPX) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Apex has a market cap of $852,593.00 and $21,421.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, Bitbns and LBank. Over the last week, Apex has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003055 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,390,718 tokens. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

