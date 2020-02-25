Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.84 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and $766,769.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008071 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

