Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Investment House LLC’s Largest Position

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.1% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $298.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.58. The company has a market cap of $1,309.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

