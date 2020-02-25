Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.5% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $298.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,309.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

