Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $298.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.58. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,309.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

