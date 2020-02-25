Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,912,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

