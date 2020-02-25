Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lowered by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,378,000 after buying an additional 823,448 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $45,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 594,365 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 669,861 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,888,000 after acquiring an additional 487,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,260,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $76,943,000 after acquiring an additional 453,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, February 14th. ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.86. 9,912,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,789,792. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

