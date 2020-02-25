Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.09. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Adam Koppel acquired 3,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,420,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,265,412. 8.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 263,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 102,332 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 72,392 shares during the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

