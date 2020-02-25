Aragon Price Up 37.4% Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $35.15 million and $136,411.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00011446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.32 or 0.02760430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00219655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00133992 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,814,628 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit, Bitfinex, Bittrex, AirSwap and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

