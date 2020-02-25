ARAW (ARAW) Reaches Market Cap of $10,102.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. ARAW has a market capitalization of $10,102.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARAW has traded down 61.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00047281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00481094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.34 or 0.06520151 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00060360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00026632 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001485 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

