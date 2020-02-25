ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.63.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 628.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

