ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.13-0.18 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:ARC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 168,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,816. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $55.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, Director Mark W. Mealy purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

