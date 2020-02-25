Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

ARCH stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25. Arch Coal has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Coal will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Arch Coal by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

