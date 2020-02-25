Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Issues Earnings Results

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

ARGO stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $78.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGO shares. TheStreet raised Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair downgraded Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

