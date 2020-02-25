Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th.

TSE:AR traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.57. 246,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.02. The stock has a market cap of $286.20 million and a P/E ratio of -82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.46 and a 1-year high of C$2.87.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

