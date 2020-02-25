Arionum Hits Market Cap of $146,389.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $146,389.00 and approximately $93,010.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,186.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.59 or 0.02618831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.28 or 0.03671367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00746185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00809778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00095041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009872 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00593292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

