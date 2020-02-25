ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ARKEMA/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

ARKAY stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.53. 3,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.18. ARKEMA/S has a 1 year low of $80.75 and a 1 year high of $108.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

