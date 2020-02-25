Arnhold LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.5% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $298.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,309.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.58. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.