Arqma (ARQ) Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $19,610.00 and approximately $314.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,168.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.76 or 0.02613524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.73 or 0.03670432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00742767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00814257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00094919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009874 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029686 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00590738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,785,701 coins and its circulating supply is 3,741,157 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

