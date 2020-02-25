Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co makes up approximately 4.1% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.16% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $28,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,877 shares of company stock worth $3,312,353. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

