Asian Fintech (AFIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $44,592.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Fintech token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.84 or 0.02557411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00212011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00129544 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

