Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $757.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Astronics by 35.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Astronics by 482.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 53,503 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Astronics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Astronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

