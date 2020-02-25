Atalaya Mining PLC (LON:ATYM) Insider Buys £52,800 in Stock

Atalaya Mining PLC (LON:ATYM) insider Alberto Lavandeira purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($69,455.41).

Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 171.37 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 193.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 194.32. The firm has a market cap of $235.37 million and a P/E ratio of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. Atalaya Mining PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 170.60 ($2.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 241.45 ($3.18).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

ATYM has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.