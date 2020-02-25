ATBCoin (ATB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $56,052.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and TOPBTC. ATBCoin has a market cap of $56,052.00 and $51,253.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,168.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.73 or 0.03670432 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00770388 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, TOPBTC, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

