Atento (ATTO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ATTO opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Atento has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $252.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATTO. ValuEngine upgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

