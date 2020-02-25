ATLANT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,227.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OKEx. In the last week, ATLANT has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $1,227.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.42 or 0.02562620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00213726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00129438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Exrates, OKEx, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

