Atlas Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $10.68 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $727,218.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.06 or 0.02754629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00217850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00132678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

