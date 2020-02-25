Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 169,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 93,727 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,999,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,443,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOLD stock opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. Audentes Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

