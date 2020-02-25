Auroracoin Reaches Market Cap of $763,358.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 79.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $763,358.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 54.1% against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and ISX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044184 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00067133 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000873 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,406.31 or 0.99830963 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00067323 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000703 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000433 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.